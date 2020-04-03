A resident of a homeless shelter in San Francisco has tested positive for coronavirus, city officials reported Thursday. It's the first confirmed case among homeless people in the city and officials worry it could spread fast. Advocates and service providers have struggled to continue providing food and supplies during shelter in place and social distancing and shelters throughout the Bay Area have stopped taking new clients. We talk about what challenges homeless people are facing during the pandemic.
Coronavirus Hits Homeless Population With First Confirmed Case in San Francisco
at 9:00 AM
A man walks his dog past a homeless man sleeping under a message painted on a boarded up shop in San Francisco, California on April, 1, 2020, during the novel coronavirus outbreak. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Erin Baldassari, affordable housing reporter, KQED News
Jason Reinking, physician, LifeLong Medical Care
