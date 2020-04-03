Growing Concern over Domestic Violence During Shelter in Place

Advocates for domestic abuse survivors worry that school closures, job losses, and the shelter in place order because of the Covid-19 pandemic may lead to higher rates of abuse. We'll hear why the risk of domestic violence is elevated, and what tools organizations are using to help survivors who may be trapped in a threatening situation.
Resources:
- The National Domestic Violence Hotline: You can call 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-799-7233 for TTY, or if you’re unable to speak safely, go online or text LOVEIS to 22522.
- WOMAN, Inc.: You can call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at: (877) 384-3578. Also offering remote counseling and support services.
- La Casa de las Madres: For support, resources and safety planning, you can call La Casa de las Madres’ 24/7 hotline at 877-503-1850. You can also contact them via text at 415-200-3575. They've also put together a list of ways to prepare here.
- STAND! For Families Free of Violence, Contra Costa County: STAND's toll-free crisis line remains active, 24 hours a day, at 1-888-215-5555.
- Family Violence Law Center: You can call 1-800-947-8301 for crisis intervention and support, 24 hours a day. Also offering legal services.
- Center for Domestic Peace: If you need assistance, you can call their bilingual hotline at 415-924-6616, 24/7. Shelter requests are handled via that number, as are appointments for legal advocacy services.
