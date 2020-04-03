KQED is a proud member of
Growing Concern over Domestic Violence During Shelter in Place
Forum

Growing Concern over Domestic Violence During Shelter in Place

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 (kieferpix / iStock)

Advocates for domestic abuse survivors worry that school closures, job losses, and the shelter in place order because of the Covid-19 pandemic may lead to higher rates  of abuse.  We'll hear why the risk of domestic violence is elevated, and what tools organizations are using to help survivors who may be trapped in a threatening situation.

 

 

