Six Bay Area counties on Tuesday imposed more restrictive shelter in place orders, including closing playgrounds and dog parks. The new orders come as health officials and doctors say the Bay Area may be seeing signs of successfully "flattening the curve" by slowing the rate of coronavirus infections. Forum talks about what we're learning from the Bay Area, California and globally about how sheltering in place is helping to slow hospital admissions and how to bend the curve.
Bay Area Imposes Further Restrictions on Shelter in Place
at 10:00 AM
A pigeon crosses an empty Powell Street during the coronavirus pandemic on March 30, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Guests:
Dr. Jahan Fahimi, associate professor of emergency medicine, UCSF
Erin Allday, health reporter, San Francisco Chronicle
