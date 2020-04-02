KQED is a proud member of
Bay Area Imposes Further Restrictions on Shelter in Place
Forum

Bay Area Imposes Further Restrictions on Shelter in Place

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
A pigeon crosses an empty Powell Street during the coronavirus pandemic on March 30, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Six Bay Area counties on Tuesday imposed more restrictive shelter in place orders, including closing playgrounds and dog parks.  The new orders come as health officials and doctors say the Bay Area may be seeing signs of successfully "flattening the curve" by slowing the rate of coronavirus infections. Forum talks about what we're learning from the Bay Area, California and globally about how sheltering in place is helping to slow hospital admissions and how to bend the curve.

Guests:

Dr. Jahan Fahimi, associate professor of emergency medicine, UCSF

Erin Allday, health reporter, San Francisco Chronicle

