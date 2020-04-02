KQED is a proud member of
Sharing Stories of Life with COVID-19
Sharing Stories of Life with COVID-19

Mina Kim
at 9:00 AM
Emilio Iniguez, a Pit Stop Attendant employed by Urban Alchemy, on 16th and Mission Streets in San Francisco on March 31, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

In California, nearly 9,000 people -- working adults, senior citizens, parents, single people, families -- have tested positive for coronavirus. One is man in his 60s who contracted the virus while on a cruise in Japan. Another is a San Francisco woman was able to isolate herself for nine days before receiving a positive test result. There is also a family of four in Walnut Creek who all came down with something, but only one was tested. We’ll hear their experiences struggling with the illness and the health care system, and the experience of others who have contracted coronavirus.

Guests:

Leticia Gomez, San Francisco resident

Carl Goldman, Santa Clarita resident

Laleh Gharahbaghian, medical director of adult emergency medicine, Stanford University

