Sharing Stories of Life with COVID-19

In California, nearly 9,000 people -- working adults, senior citizens, parents, single people, families -- have tested positive for coronavirus. One is man in his 60s who contracted the virus while on a cruise in Japan. Another is a San Francisco woman was able to isolate herself for nine days before receiving a positive test result. There is also a family of four in Walnut Creek who all came down with something, but only one was tested. We’ll hear their experiences struggling with the illness and the health care system, and the experience of others who have contracted coronavirus.