California's public schools were already facing daunting challenges. And now, an unprecedented closure has been added to the mix. We'll talk with educators and parents about how the impromptu experiment in distance learning is going, and what it all means for the state's six million K-12 public school students.
California Teachers, Students Struggle with Distance Learning
at 10:00 AM
Guests:
Larry Ferlazzo, columnist, Education Week Teacher & teacher, Luther Burbank High School
Jeff Duncan-Andrade, associate professor, San Francisco State University
Ki Sung, editor, KQED's MindShift blog
Denise Clark Pope, senior lecturer, Stanford University School of Education
Carolyn Bims-Payne, parent of children attending Oakland Unified School District
