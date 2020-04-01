KQED is a proud member of
California Teachers, Students Struggle with Distance Learning
Forum

California Teachers, Students Struggle with Distance Learning

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 (fizkes / iStock )

California's public schools were already facing daunting challenges. And now, an unprecedented closure has been added to the mix. We'll talk with educators and parents about how the impromptu experiment in distance learning is going, and what it all means for the state's six million K-12 public school students.

Guests:

Larry Ferlazzo, columnist, Education Week Teacher & teacher, Luther Burbank High School

Jeff Duncan-Andrade, associate professor, San Francisco State University

Ki Sung, editor, KQED's MindShift blog

Denise Clark Pope, senior lecturer, Stanford University School of Education

Carolyn Bims-Payne, parent of children attending Oakland Unified School District

