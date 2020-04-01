KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
California Calls On Medical Students and Retirees to Fight Coronavirus Pandemic
All Things Considered
1:00 am – 2:00 amAll Things Considered

The National Conversation

All Things Considered sets aside one hour for a national conversation on the coronavirus pandemic. NPR reporters and hosts engage with listeners and answer questions about the crisis, using a combination of social media sourcing, audience call-outs and expert interviews.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
1:00 am – 2:00 amAll Things Considered

The National Conversation

All Things Considered sets aside one hour for a national conversation on the coronavirus pandemic. NPR reporters and hosts engage with listeners and answer questions about the crisis, using a combination of social media sourcing, audience call-outs and expert interviews.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

California Calls On Medical Students and Retirees to Fight Coronavirus Pandemic

Mina Kim
at 9:30 AM
 (Sergey Tinyakov / iStock)

As coronavirus cases in California continue rise, Governor Gavin Newsom launched a program Monday to expand the state's health care workforce. Known as Health Corps California, the program seeks to enlist thousands of medical students and retired doctors and nurses by reworking licensing requirements. The initiative could also temporarily modify rules governing physician oversight of nurse practitioners. We'll talk about how the program will work and its potential impact in the fight against coronavirus.

Guests:

Joanne Spetz, UCSF Health Workforce Research Center

Sponsored