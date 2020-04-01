As coronavirus cases in California continue rise, Governor Gavin Newsom launched a program Monday to expand the state's health care workforce. Known as Health Corps California, the program seeks to enlist thousands of medical students and retired doctors and nurses by reworking licensing requirements. The initiative could also temporarily modify rules governing physician oversight of nurse practitioners. We'll talk about how the program will work and its potential impact in the fight against coronavirus.
California Calls On Medical Students and Retirees to Fight Coronavirus Pandemic
at 9:30 AM
(Sergey Tinyakov / iStock)
Guests:
Joanne Spetz, UCSF Health Workforce Research Center
