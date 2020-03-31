As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases topped 7000 in California Monday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced the city is extending shelter-in-place rules until at least May 1. Other Bay Area counties are expected to follow suit. Meanwhile, California Health and Human Services Director Mark Ghaly said Monday that cases could peak in the state in the second half of May. As the pandemic continues, we take your questions about testing, symptoms, transmissibility and best physical distancing practices.
As Pandemic Intensifies, Your Coronavirus Questions Answered
at 9:00 AM
A woman wearing a face mask as a precaution against coronavirus walks past stores in Monterey Park, California on March 10, 2020. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Lesley McClurg, science reporter, KQED
Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, professor of pediatrics and health research and policy, Stanford University Medical School; chief of pediatric infectious diseases, Lucille Packard Children's Hospital
