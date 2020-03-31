As Pandemic Intensifies, Your Coronavirus Questions Answered

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases topped 7000 in California Monday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced the city is extending shelter-in-place rules until at least May 1. Other Bay Area counties are expected to follow suit. Meanwhile, California Health and Human Services Director Mark Ghaly said Monday that cases could peak in the state in the second half of May. As the pandemic continues, we take your questions about testing, symptoms, transmissibility and best physical distancing practices.