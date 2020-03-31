KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
As Pandemic Intensifies, Your Coronavirus Questions Answered
All Things Considered
1:00 am – 2:00 amAll Things Considered

The National Conversation

All Things Considered sets aside one hour for a national conversation on the coronavirus pandemic. NPR reporters and hosts engage with listeners and answer questions about the crisis, using a combination of social media sourcing, audience call-outs and expert interviews.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
1:00 am – 2:00 amAll Things Considered

The National Conversation

All Things Considered sets aside one hour for a national conversation on the coronavirus pandemic. NPR reporters and hosts engage with listeners and answer questions about the crisis, using a combination of social media sourcing, audience call-outs and expert interviews.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

As Pandemic Intensifies, Your Coronavirus Questions Answered

Mina Kim
at 9:00 AM
A woman wearing a face mask as a precaution against coronavirus walks past stores in Monterey Park, California on March 10, 2020. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases topped 7000 in California Monday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced the city is extending shelter-in-place rules until at least May 1. Other Bay Area counties are expected to follow suit. Meanwhile, California Health and Human Services Director Mark Ghaly said Monday that cases could peak in the state in the second half of May.  As the pandemic continues, we take your questions about testing, symptoms, transmissibility and best physical distancing practices.

Guests:

Lesley McClurg, science reporter, KQED

Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, professor of pediatrics and health research and policy, Stanford University Medical School; chief of pediatric infectious diseases, Lucille Packard Children's Hospital

Sponsored