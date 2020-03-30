KQED is a proud member of
Some Public Health Experts Call for More Transparency for Coronavirus Data
Forum

Some Public Health Experts Call for More Transparency for Coronavirus Data

Scott Shafer
at 9:00 AM
 (Mark Levant/iStock )

With coronavirus cases in California expected to surge in the coming weeks, we talk about how prepared the state is for the spike. And we’ll also look at how data is being shared as this pandemic has spread. Not all states or counties are taking the same approach to releasing specific data -- and here in the Bay Area a debate has been raging between epidemiologists and public health officials over just what to reveal.

Guests:

Thomas Fuller, San Francisco Bureau Chief, The New York Times

Anita Chabria , reporter, LA Times

