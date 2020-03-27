More than 3 million people across the country filed for unemployment benefits in the past week, the most in US history. In California, more than one million claims were filed in less than two weeks. We'll talk about what benefits are available to Californians who are out of work and what the massive drop in employment means for the state and national economies.
Millions File for Unemployment as the Coronavirus Tanks the Economy
at 9:00 AM
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 26: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) holds a news conference about legislation addressing the coronavirus pandemic at the U.S. Capitol March 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. As people filed a record 3.2 million unemployment claims, McCarthy said he did not anticipate much opposition to a vote for a $2.2 trillion stimulus bill that lawmakers hope will shore up the economy in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Guests:
Julia Parish, senior staff attorney, Legal Aid at Work
