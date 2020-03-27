Last week, the World Health Organization launched a multinational clinical trial to investigate four potential coronavirus treatments, including the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine. Meanwhile, some pharmaceutical companies and start-ups, including several in the Bay Area, are also initiating trials. We'll talk about the status of efforts to find an effective covid-19 treatment and the challenges associated with bringing a therapy to market in time to stem the pandemic.
As WHO Launches Major Coronavirus Trial, the Race for a Therapy Accelerates
at 9:30 AM
Geneva, Switzerland - World Health Organization Headquarters Building (mseidelch/iStock )
Sponsored