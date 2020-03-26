KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
California Lags Behind States Like New York on Testing
All Things Considered
11:30 pm – 1:00 amAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
11:30 pm – 1:00 amAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

California Lags Behind States Like New York on Testing

Mina Kim
at 9:40 AM
Firefighters screen people that are waiting in line to get a COVID-19 test at a free public testing station on March 24, 2020 in Hayward, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

California has tested nearly 67,000 people for coronavirus, Governor Newsom said at a press conference Wednesday.  He added that the state will soon get a delivery of 150,000 testing kits, but that it’s still insufficient.  With some test results taking up to nine days, efforts are also underway to get results faster.  We’ll hear why California is still behind on testing and what’s being done to test more people, faster.

Guests:

Lesley McClurg, science reporter, KQED

Sponsored