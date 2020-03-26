California has tested nearly 67,000 people for coronavirus, Governor Newsom said at a press conference Wednesday. He added that the state will soon get a delivery of 150,000 testing kits, but that it’s still insufficient. With some test results taking up to nine days, efforts are also underway to get results faster. We’ll hear why California is still behind on testing and what’s being done to test more people, faster.
California Lags Behind States Like New York on Testing
at 9:40 AM
Firefighters screen people that are waiting in line to get a COVID-19 test at a free public testing station on March 24, 2020 in Hayward, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Guests:
Lesley McClurg, science reporter, KQED
Sponsored