Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel on What It Will Take to Conquer Coronavirus

"The window to win this war is about seven to 14 days." That's according to bioethicist and health policy expert Ezekiel Emanuel, who in a New York Times op-ed this week argued that the federal government needs to immediately escalate efforts to control the coronavirus pandemic by imposing national shelter-in-place rules, employing the military to administer COVID-19 tests and ordering all hospitals to suspend elective surgeries. With those and other measures, he says Americans might be able to return to normal life within three to four months. We'll talk to Dr. Emanuel about his prescription for containing the coronavirus and get his thoughts on the pending $2 trillion federal stimulus bill.