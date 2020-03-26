Can California Prevent a Coronavirus Outbreak in Prisons?

As California officials scramble to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, advocates are questioning whether enough is being done to protect thousands of people incarcerated in state prisons. So far, two inmates and two correctional staff have tested positive for the virus. State prisons are already overcrowded with prisoners sharing close quarters. Some inmates tend not to speak up when they are sick for fear of being sent to solitary confinement. We talk with the former head of the state's prison system about why he calls it a "tinderbox of potential infection."