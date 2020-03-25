Senate lawmakers on Tuesday edged closer to a vote on a $2 trillion rescue package to address the economic devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. The bill would provide direct payments to individuals and families, massive loans to both small and large businesses and expanded benefits for laid off workers. We'll talk about what's in the bill, and how it might affect Californians.
Senate Nears Deal on $2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Package
at 9:00 AM
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 24: Senate Banking Committee Chairman Michael Crapo (R-ID) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin leave a meeting in the Strom Thurmond Room as negotiations continue on a $2 trillion economic stimulus in response to the coronavirus pandemic. ( Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Guests:
Anna Eshoo, congresswoman, California's 18th congressional district
Jennifer Haberkorn, congressional reporter The Los Angeles Times
