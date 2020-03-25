KQED is a proud member of
Senate Nears Deal on $2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Package
All Things Considered
Forum

Senate Nears Deal on $2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Package

Mina Kim
at 9:00 AM
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 24: Senate Banking Committee Chairman Michael Crapo (R-ID) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin leave a meeting in the Strom Thurmond Room as negotiations continue on a $2 trillion economic stimulus in response to the coronavirus pandemic. ( Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Senate lawmakers on Tuesday edged closer to a vote on a $2 trillion rescue package to address the economic devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. The bill would provide direct payments to individuals and families, massive loans to both small and large businesses and expanded benefits for laid off workers. We'll talk about what's in the bill, and how it might affect Californians.

Guests:

Anna Eshoo, congresswoman, California's 18th congressional district

Jennifer Haberkorn, congressional reporter The Los Angeles Times

