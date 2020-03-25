KQED is a proud member of
High School Students on Life and School While Sheltering in Place
Forum

High School Students on Life and School While Sheltering in Place

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Boredom, anxiety, disappointment in missing milestones like prom and graduation -- these are some of the feelings California's high school students say they're experiencing while schools remain closed as part of the state's shelter in place order. We'll check in with students to find out how they're coping with home school, social distancing and the uncertainty of the near future.

Guests:

Julisa Gomez Reyes, junior, Independence High School in San Jose

Edward Huang, junior, San Mateo High School

Qadir Scott, senior, Oakland Technical High School

Rae Wymer, sophomore, Lowell High School in San Francisco

Deshae Lee, senior, McLane High School in Fresno

Oliva Brooke Sally, senior, Bishop O'Dowd High School in Oakland

