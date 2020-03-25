Boredom, anxiety, disappointment in missing milestones like prom and graduation -- these are some of the feelings California's high school students say they're experiencing while schools remain closed as part of the state's shelter in place order. We'll check in with students to find out how they're coping with home school, social distancing and the uncertainty of the near future.
High School Students on Life and School While Sheltering in Place
at 10:00 AM
(iStock)
Guests:
Julisa Gomez Reyes, junior, Independence High School in San Jose
Edward Huang, junior, San Mateo High School
Qadir Scott, senior, Oakland Technical High School
Rae Wymer, sophomore, Lowell High School in San Francisco
Deshae Lee, senior, McLane High School in Fresno
Oliva Brooke Sally, senior, Bishop O'Dowd High School in Oakland
