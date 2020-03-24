KQED is a proud member of
How Growers and Grocers Are Keeping People Fed During a Pandemic
How Growers and Grocers Are Keeping People Fed During a Pandemic

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
A section of empty shelves at Northgate Gonzalez Market, a Hispanic specialty supermarket, on March 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Empty shelves at grocery stores are fueling anxiety about food scarcity as people shelter in place to avoid spreading or contracting coronavirus. Despite this rising concern, growers and grocers are assuring citizens not to panic -- America won't run out of food. We look at how the food supply chain is holding up and what others are doing to provide more food for the people who need it.

Guests:

Andrew Cheyne, director of government affairs, California Association of Food Banks

Ronald Fong, president and CEO, California Grocers Association

Geoffrey Mohan, reporter, Los Angeles Times

Armando Elenes, secretary and treasurer, United Farm Workers

