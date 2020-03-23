KQED is a proud member of
Congresswoman Barbara Lee on the Federal Response to COVID-19
9:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Forum

Congresswoman Barbara Lee on the Federal Response to COVID-19

Scott Shafer
at 9:45 AM
The Grand Lake theater displays a message about president Donald Trump and the Coronavirus on their marquee in Oakland, California on March 18, 2020. (Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images)

The U.S. Senate is seeking to make a deal on a $1 trillion relief package to help with the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced his proposed emergency legislation on Thursday, prompting pushback from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said in a joint statement that the latest package is not “pro-worker” and “puts corporations way ahead of workers.” This is the third time Congress has considered an economic relief package since the outbreak reached the U.S. We’ll talk to Congresswoman Barbara Lee about the proposed package.

Guests:

Barbara Lee, U.S. representative, California's 13th congressional district

