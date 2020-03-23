Congresswoman Barbara Lee on the Federal Response to COVID-19

The U.S. Senate is seeking to make a deal on a $1 trillion relief package to help with the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced his proposed emergency legislation on Thursday, prompting pushback from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said in a joint statement that the latest package is not “pro-worker” and “puts corporations way ahead of workers.” This is the third time Congress has considered an economic relief package since the outbreak reached the U.S. We’ll talk to Congresswoman Barbara Lee about the proposed package.