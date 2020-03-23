San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo Talks Shelter in Place

San Jose individuals and businesses received more than 56 warnings last week, as law enforcement ensured everyone followed the stay-at-home order. After Governor Newsom announced a state-wide order to shelter, the city is now ramping up efforts to get the community to comply, including misdemeanor citations and business license sanctions for repeat offenders. We'll talk with San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo about how the city is coping, his plans for tackling the shelter-in-place order and his new initiative "Silicon Valley Strong" to provide funding for those hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.