Governor Newsom Announces Shelter in Place for State Residents
School Meals Without The School

Kids in the United States don't just depend on school to learn. Some also rely on getting their meals there. With classes cancelled to slow the coronavirus spread, how are staffers improvising to provide children with low-cost or free food? see more
School Meals Without The School

Kids in the United States don't just depend on school to learn. Some also rely on getting their meals there. With classes cancelled to slow the coronavirus spread, how are staffers improvising to provide children with low-cost or free food? see more
Forum

Governor Newsom Announces Shelter in Place for State Residents

Mina Kim
at 9:00 AM
Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference at the California Department of Public Health in February. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Gov. Newsom on Thursday issued a state-wide order for California residents to stay at home. He projected that 56 percent of the state's population could be infected by COVID-19 over an eight-week period if mitigation efforts were ignored. Meanwhile, health workers in some Bay Area hospitals are wiping down and reusing masks and other equipment that used to be discarded after each use: the new reality of health care in the coronavirus era. We'll get the latest on Gov. Newsom's order, and the shortage of personal protective gear.

Guests:

Anna Maria Barry-Jester, senior correspondent, Kaiser Health News

Katie Orr, politics and government reporter, KQED

