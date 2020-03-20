Governor Newsom Announces Shelter in Place for State Residents

Gov. Newsom on Thursday issued a state-wide order for California residents to stay at home. He projected that 56 percent of the state's population could be infected by COVID-19 over an eight-week period if mitigation efforts were ignored. Meanwhile, health workers in some Bay Area hospitals are wiping down and reusing masks and other equipment that used to be discarded after each use: the new reality of health care in the coronavirus era. We'll get the latest on Gov. Newsom's order, and the shortage of personal protective gear.