President Donald Trump continues to refer to the novel coronavirus as the "Chinese virus," despite officials and experts saying that the term is inaccurate and harmful to Asian communities. Meanwhile, the increased spread of coronavirus mirrors an increase in physical and verbal attacks on people of Asian descent, with researchers from San Francisco State University finding nearly 500 attacks reported in February in the United States. We discuss the impact of coronavirus-related xenophobia and how some Asian Americans are responding.
Asian Americans Report Increased Xenophobia During Coronavirus Outbreak
at 9:30 AM
Pedestrians walk through the almost deserted streets of London's China Town district on February 4, 2020. - As the deadly 2019-nCov strain of coronavirus has spread worldwide, it has carried with it xenophobia -- and Asian communities around the world are finding themselves subject to suspicion and fear. (JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Russell Jeung, chair and professor of Asian American Studies, San Francisco State University
