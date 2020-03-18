Alameda County is one of the six Bay Area counties that announced a "shelter in place" order this week, dramatically changing life for Bay Area residents. Erica Pan, Alameda County's health officer, has been at the center of that response. She joins us to talk about the latest on the pandemic, how local health care systems are preparing, and to take your questions.
Alameda County's Health Chief Answers Your COVID-19 Questions
at 9:00 AM
Guests:
Dr. Erica Pan, director, Alameda County Public Health Department Division of Communicable Disease Control and Prevention
