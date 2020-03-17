KQED is a proud member of
Economy, Shutdowns Take Hard Toll on Low-Income Workers
Forum

Economy, Shutdowns Take Hard Toll on Low-Income Workers

Scott Shafer
at 10:00 AM
Prep chefs work in the kitchen at the Yank Sing dim sum restaurant in San Francisco's financial district. (Photo: Vinnee Tong/KQED)

Low-wage workers have been particularly hard hit by the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Now, as non-essential businesses are required to shut down in most of the Bay Area, even more vulnerable people are at risk of not being able to cover their rent, food or other essentials. Forum talks about what resources are available for people who may be missing a paycheck, and what the lack of work means for contract workers.

Guests:

Sam Harnett, Silicon Valley reporter, KQED

Carolyn Said, business staff writer, San Francisco Chronicle

Julia Parish, senior staff attorney, Legal Aid at Work

David Chiu, Assemblymember District 17, California State Assembly, chair of the Assembly Housing and Community Development Committee.

Veena Dubal, associate professor of law, UC Hastings College of the Law

