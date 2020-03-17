Low-wage workers have been particularly hard hit by the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Now, as non-essential businesses are required to shut down in most of the Bay Area, even more vulnerable people are at risk of not being able to cover their rent, food or other essentials. Forum talks about what resources are available for people who may be missing a paycheck, and what the lack of work means for contract workers.
Economy, Shutdowns Take Hard Toll on Low-Income Workers
at 10:00 AM
Prep chefs work in the kitchen at the Yank Sing dim sum restaurant in San Francisco's financial district. (Photo: Vinnee Tong/KQED)
Guests:
Sam Harnett, Silicon Valley reporter, KQED
Carolyn Said, business staff writer, San Francisco Chronicle
Julia Parish, senior staff attorney, Legal Aid at Work
David Chiu, Assemblymember District 17, California State Assembly, chair of the Assembly Housing and Community Development Committee.
Veena Dubal, associate professor of law, UC Hastings College of the Law
