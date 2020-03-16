Bay Area nightspots were crowded over the weekend despite calls by health officials for social distancing. Governor Gavin Newsom stepped in on Sunday, calling for closure of the state's bars and pubs and reduced capacity for restaurants. He also called for California's seniors to self-isolate. In this hour, we'll talk about social responsibility at a time of social distancing.
Governor Newsom calls for Bar Closures, Home Isolation for Elderly
at 10:30 AM
Guests:
Peter Arcuni, reporter, KQED news
George Rutherford, epidemiologist, University of California, San Francisco
