Governor Newsom calls for Bar Closures, Home Isolation for Elderly
Working From Home in the Coronavirus Era

In just the last week, corporate giants including Google, Microsoft and Salesforce have all recommended that their employees work remotely to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, the Office of Personnel Management, which oversees 2.1 million federal workers, stepped up its telework guidance on Friday by encouraging agencies to grant paid leave to older employees who can't work from home. We'll discuss how workers and employers can make the most of telework arrangements and we want to hear from you: If you're working from home because of coronavirus, what's been your experience?
Governor Newsom calls for Bar Closures, Home Isolation for Elderly

Scott Shafer
at 10:30 AM

Bay Area nightspots were crowded over the weekend despite calls by health officials for social distancing. Governor Gavin Newsom stepped in on Sunday, calling for closure of the state's bars and pubs and reduced capacity for restaurants. He also called for California's seniors to self-isolate. In this hour, we'll talk about social responsibility at a time of social distancing.

Guests:

Peter Arcuni, reporter, KQED news

George Rutherford, epidemiologist, University of California, San Francisco

