Trump Administration Struggles to Respond to Coronavirus Pandemic

On Wednesday President Trump gave a speech from the Oval Office, purportedly to quell fears about the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has shuttered schools, sent financial markets reeling and threatens to strain the nation's health care system. On Thursday, in response to the President's unveiling of a sweeping European travel ban, markets plunged again in their steepest drop since 1987. That reaction followed weeks of criticism of the Trump Administration's handling of the crisis, from its misleading statements about the virus's spread to the CDC's failed rollout of diagnostic tests. We'll talk about the federal response to the pandemic and what new steps should be taken.