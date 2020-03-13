KQED is a proud member of
Trump Administration Struggles to Respond to Coronavirus Pandemic
Trump Administration Struggles to Respond to Coronavirus Pandemic

Mina Kim
at 9:00 AM
WASHINGTON, DC: US President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the Oval Office about the widening Coronavirus crisis on March 11, 2020 in Washington, DC.  (Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

On Wednesday President Trump gave a speech from the Oval Office, purportedly to quell fears about the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has shuttered schools, sent financial markets reeling and threatens to strain the nation's health care system. On Thursday, in response to the President's unveiling of a sweeping European travel ban, markets plunged again in their steepest drop since 1987. That reaction followed weeks of criticism of the Trump Administration's handling of the crisis, from its misleading statements about the virus's spread to the CDC's failed rollout of diagnostic tests. We'll talk about the federal response to the pandemic and what new steps should be taken.

Guests:

Dr. Seema Yasmin, clinical assistant professor of medicine, Stanford University Department of Medicine

Ron Elving, senior editor and correspondent on the Washington Desk, NPR News

