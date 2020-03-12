KQED is a proud member of
Bay Area Steps up Efforts to Prevent the Coronavirus from Spreading to Vulnerable Homeless
All Things Considered
11:30 pmAll Things Considered

WHO Declares COVID-19 a Global Pandemic

Sen. Bernie Sanders plans to continue his presidential campaign, he announced Wednesday. The World Health Organization has declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, as the number of countries with cases of the viral disease reaches 114. Author Barbara Neely died last week; she was a trailblazer for black women in crime fiction. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles, about the impact of coronavirus on West Coast ports. Thirty miles from the Turkish border, families in the Syrian city of Ariha face an agonizing choice of whether to stay, hoping a ceasefire holds, or leave. Hundreds of asylum seekers are not getting a chance to make their case in U.S. immigration court. Instead, the migrants are put on planes to Guatemala and told to ask for asylum there. And author Sierra Crane Murdoch on her book, “Yellow Bird.”see more
Forum

Bay Area Steps up Efforts to Prevent the Coronavirus from Spreading to Vulnerable Homeless

Michael Krasny
at 9:30 AM
Homeless camp San Pablo W Grant Oakland California (iStock)

Health professionals say homelesss people are more at risk of contracting novel coronavirus than the general population and, if sick, they are more likely to get seriously ill. That's because they often lack access to running water for handwashing, and many have underlying health conditions, among other risks. Forum talks about efforts by public health officials around the Bay Area to keep this vulnerable population safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Guests:

Jeff Kositsky, director, Department of Homelessness & Supportive Housing for the City & County of San Francisco

Molly Solomon, housing affordability reporter, KQED New

