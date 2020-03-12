Health professionals say homelesss people are more at risk of contracting novel coronavirus than the general population and, if sick, they are more likely to get seriously ill. That's because they often lack access to running water for handwashing, and many have underlying health conditions, among other risks. Forum talks about efforts by public health officials around the Bay Area to keep this vulnerable population safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
Bay Area Steps up Efforts to Prevent the Coronavirus from Spreading to Vulnerable Homeless
at 9:30 AM
Homeless camp San Pablo W Grant Oakland California (iStock)
Guests:
Jeff Kositsky, director, Department of Homelessness & Supportive Housing for the City & County of San Francisco
Molly Solomon, housing affordability reporter, KQED New
