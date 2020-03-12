Air Travel Down Amid Covid-19 Concerns

Rising concern over the coronavirus outbreak has reduced air travel bookings by 25-35% and led to a reduction in airfares. Passengers are cancelling or postponing flight arrangements because of travel restrictions, event cancellations, and risk aversion. Meanwhile the CDC is advising against non-essential travel to China, Iran, Italy and South Korea. We’ll discuss what effect Covid-19 is having on air travel and hear just how safe it is to fly right now.