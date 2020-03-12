KQED is a proud member of
Air Travel Down Amid Covid-19 Concerns
All Things Considered
WHO Declares COVID-19 a Global Pandemic

Sen. Bernie Sanders plans to continue his presidential campaign, he announced Wednesday. The World Health Organization has declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, as the number of countries with cases of the viral disease reaches 114. Author Barbara Neely died last week; she was a trailblazer for black women in crime fiction. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles, about the impact of coronavirus on West Coast ports. Thirty miles from the Turkish border, families in the Syrian city of Ariha face an agonizing choice of whether to stay, hoping a ceasefire holds, or leave. Hundreds of asylum seekers are not getting a chance to make their case in U.S. immigration court. Instead, the migrants are put on planes to Guatemala and told to ask for asylum there. And author Sierra Crane Murdoch on her book, “Yellow Bird.”see more
Forum

Air Travel Down Amid Covid-19 Concerns

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
People walk through a sparse international departure terminal at John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) as concern over the coronavirus grows on March 7, 2020 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Rising concern over the coronavirus outbreak has reduced air travel bookings by 25-35% and led to a reduction in airfares.   Passengers are cancelling or postponing flight arrangements because of travel restrictions, event cancellations, and risk aversion.  Meanwhile the CDC is advising against non-essential travel to China, Iran, Italy and South Korea. We’ll discuss what effect Covid-19 is having on air travel and hear just how safe it is to fly right now.

