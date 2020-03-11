KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Bay Area Schools Consider Whether to Close for Coronavirus
All Things Considered
11:30 pmAll Things Considered

Today’s Presidential Primary Elections

Six states hold presidential primary contests today, with Joe Biden looking to build a big lead and Bernie Sanders looking to keep his campaign hopes alive. President Trump met with Senate Republicans Tuesday on Capitol Hill to discuss economic measures to boost markets that have been battered by uncertainty around coronavirus. Ford is set to launch a new version of the Bronco, its SUV. NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with energy expert and author Daniel Yergin about the international brinkmanship causing oil prices to plunge. About a year after Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax was accused by two women of sexual assault, he is planning a move to run for governor of that state.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
11:30 pmAll Things Considered

Today’s Presidential Primary Elections

Six states hold presidential primary contests today, with Joe Biden looking to build a big lead and Bernie Sanders looking to keep his campaign hopes alive. President Trump met with Senate Republicans Tuesday on Capitol Hill to discuss economic measures to boost markets that have been battered by uncertainty around coronavirus. Ford is set to launch a new version of the Bronco, its SUV. NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with energy expert and author Daniel Yergin about the international brinkmanship causing oil prices to plunge. About a year after Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax was accused by two women of sexual assault, he is planning a move to run for governor of that state.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Bay Area Schools Consider Whether to Close for Coronavirus

Michael Krasny
at 9:30 AM
 (Mirjana Ristic/iStock )

All 90 Catholic schools in San Francisco, Marin and San Mateo Counties are closing after a student tested positive for the new coronavirus. Several Bay Area public schools have also closed, but most K-12 schools remain open. Forum discusses how schools are coping with the spread of COVID-19, how they make the decision to shut down and what closures may mean for students and their families.

Guests:

Julia McEvoy, senior editor, KQED News

Sponsored