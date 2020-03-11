All 90 Catholic schools in San Francisco, Marin and San Mateo Counties are closing after a student tested positive for the new coronavirus. Several Bay Area public schools have also closed, but most K-12 schools remain open. Forum discusses how schools are coping with the spread of COVID-19, how they make the decision to shut down and what closures may mean for students and their families.
Bay Area Schools Consider Whether to Close for Coronavirus
at 9:30 AM
(Mirjana Ristic/iStock )
Guests:
Julia McEvoy, senior editor, KQED News
Sponsored