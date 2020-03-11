KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
How Prepared is the Bay Area's Healthcare System to Deal With Coronavirus Spread?
PBS NewsHour
10:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Judy Woodruff which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions...see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
PBS NewsHour
10:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Judy Woodruff which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions...see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

How Prepared is the Bay Area's Healthcare System to Deal With Coronavirus Spread?

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
MILAN, ITALY - MARCH 10: 10 A general view of Garibaldi Station on March 10, 2020 in Milan, Italy. The Italian Government has taken the unprecedented measure of a nationwide lockdown, limiting people to move only for work or health reasons, in an effort to fight the world's second-most deadly coronavirus outbreak after China. (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Hospitals are struggling to cope with new infections in Italy's Lombardy region, where coronavirus cases occupy more than 80% of the intensive care beds. On Tuesday, San Francisco confirmed its 14th case of COVID-19, bringing the Bay Area total to 94. So, how prepared are Bay Area hospitals for an influx of patients? As healthcare workers brace for further spread, what lessons can our regional healthcare system take from other countries?

Guests:

Laura Klivans, community health reporter, KQED

George Rutherford, epidemiologist, University of California, San Francisco

Sponsored