Voters in Michigan and five other states head to the polls Tuesday in the next big set of presidential primaries. The two frontrunners, former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, both called off rallies Tuesday due to coronavirus concerns. We'll review the results of the contests, which together will award 365 delegates.
Election 2020: March 10 Democratic Primary Results
at 9:00 AM
People vote in the Michigan primary election at Lewis E Marie Elementary School in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, on March 10, 2020. - Voters in Michigan and five other states headed to polls early Tuesday in the latest slate of primaries that will decide whether Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders will face President Donald Trump in November. (JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED; co-host of KQED's "Political Breakdown"
Guy Marzorati, reporter, KQED's California Politics and Government Desk
Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED; co-host of KQED's "Political Breakdown"
Sponsored