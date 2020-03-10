KQED is a proud member of
Spread of Novel Coronavirus Sparks Recession Fears
All Things Considered
All Things Considered
Forum

Spread of Novel Coronavirus Sparks Recession Fears

Michael Krasny
at 9:30 AM
A TV screen shows the numbers after the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange.  (Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images)

The stock market hit its lowest point in over a decade on Monday. That has many worried that the spread of the novel coronavirus will drag the economy into a recession. As consumers cut spending and global business deals recede, economies all over the world are taking a blow. We'll look at the likelihood and potential severity of a global recession and discuss how the coronavirus has impacted the economy so far.

Guests:

Heather Long, economics correspondent, The Washington Post

Stephen Levy, director, Center for Continuing Study of the California Economy

