Spread of Novel Coronavirus Sparks Recession Fears

The stock market hit its lowest point in over a decade on Monday. That has many worried that the spread of the novel coronavirus will drag the economy into a recession. As consumers cut spending and global business deals recede, economies all over the world are taking a blow. We'll look at the likelihood and potential severity of a global recession and discuss how the coronavirus has impacted the economy so far.
Guests:
Heather Long, economics correspondent, The Washington Post
Stephen Levy, director, Center for Continuing Study of the California Economy
