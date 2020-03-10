KQED is a proud member of
Low Income People Expected to Be Hardest Hit by Effects of Coronavirus Crisis
All Things Considered
All Things Considered

Since its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.
Forum

Low Income People Expected to Be Hardest Hit by Effects of Coronavirus Crisis

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
 (Photo: 2020 iStockphoto LP)

As cases of the novel coronavirus increase, a lot of businesses are advising workers to stay home. But for many, that means forgoing a much needed paycheck. According to Labor Department data, only 60 percent of workers in the service industry have access to paid time off when they're sick. Forum talks about the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on low income people. How are those who lack health insurance, stable housing or regular work going to weather the crisis?

Guests:

Saru Jayaraman, director, Food Labor Research Center, UC Berkeley; president, One Fair Wage

