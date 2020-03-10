As cases of the novel coronavirus increase, a lot of businesses are advising workers to stay home. But for many, that means forgoing a much needed paycheck. According to Labor Department data, only 60 percent of workers in the service industry have access to paid time off when they're sick. Forum talks about the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on low income people. How are those who lack health insurance, stable housing or regular work going to weather the crisis?
Low Income People Expected to Be Hardest Hit by Effects of Coronavirus Crisis
at 10:00 AM
(Photo: 2020 iStockphoto LP)
Guests:
Saru Jayaraman, director, Food Labor Research Center, UC Berkeley; president, One Fair Wage
