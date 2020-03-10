The Grand Princess cruise ship docked at the Port of Oakland Monday, after floating offshore since Wednesday. Nineteen crew members and two passengers have tested positive for COVID-19. All of the roughly 3500 people aboard will be sent to one of several federal military facilities for medical screening and a 14-day quarantine. We'll get the latest developments.
Grand Princess Docks in Oakland, Crew and Passengers to be Quarantined for Coronavirus
at 9:00 AM
A cruise ship carrying thousands of people who were stranded for days due to a coronavirus outbreak docked at the port of Oakland, near San Francisco, on Monday. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Rep. Barbara Lee, U.S. Congresswoman representing California's 13th district, which includes Oakland
Anita Chabria, staff writer, Los Angeles Times
