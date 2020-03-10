KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Grand Princess Docks in Oakland, Crew and Passengers to be Quarantined for Coronavirus
All Things Considered
11:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
11:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Grand Princess Docks in Oakland, Crew and Passengers to be Quarantined for Coronavirus

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
A cruise ship carrying thousands of people who were stranded for days due to a coronavirus outbreak docked at the port of Oakland, near San Francisco, on Monday. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

The Grand Princess cruise ship docked at the Port of Oakland Monday, after floating offshore since Wednesday. Nineteen crew members and two passengers have tested positive for COVID-19. All of the roughly 3500 people aboard will be sent to one of several federal military facilities for medical screening and a 14-day quarantine. We'll get the latest developments.

Guests:

Rep. Barbara Lee, U.S. Congresswoman representing California's 13th district, which includes Oakland

Anita Chabria, staff writer, Los Angeles Times

Sponsored