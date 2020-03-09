KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Cruise Ship with Coronavirus Passengers Expected to Dock in Oakland Monday
Morning Edition
10:00 amMorning Edition

Stocking Up on Prescription Meds; Georgia’s Special Election

As the coronavirus spreads, federal health officials recommend stocking up on prescription meds. But boosting your supply of drugs could be challenging. Also, a special election in Georgia is turning into a fight between two Republicans. Could it cost the party a Senate seat in November? Hear news, plus stories that affect your world. see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Morning Edition
10:00 amMorning Edition

Stocking Up on Prescription Meds; Georgia’s Special Election

As the coronavirus spreads, federal health officials recommend stocking up on prescription meds. But boosting your supply of drugs could be challenging. Also, a special election in Georgia is turning into a fight between two Republicans. Could it cost the party a Senate seat in November? Hear news, plus stories that affect your world. see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Cruise Ship with Coronavirus Passengers Expected to Dock in Oakland Monday

Mina Kim
at 9:00 AM
People look out from aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship, operated by Princess Cruises, as it maintains a holding pattern about 25 miles off the coast of San Francisco,  ((Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images))

A cruise ship carrying passengers infected with the novel coronavirus is expected to dock at the Port of Oakland Monday. California Governor Gavin Newsom said yesterday that Oakland was the best site for the Grand Princess. He pledged that none of the more than 3,500 passengers will be released into the public before undergoing a 14-day quarantine. Meanwhile, Bay Area residents are increasingly on edge. Several local schools are closed today with more closures likely. And San Francisco has shut down social, cultural, entertainment and other events of 50 or more people at city-owned facilities through at least March 20. Coming up on Forum we’re going to get the latest on how the virus is affecting life in the Bay Area.

Guests:

Celine Gounder, internist, infectious diseases specialist and epidemiologist

London Breed, mayor of San Francisco

Susan Philip, director, San Francisco Department of Public Health Disease and Control Prevention branch

Lesley McClurg, science reporter, KQED

Sponsored