A cruise ship carrying passengers infected with the novel coronavirus is expected to dock at the Port of Oakland Monday. California Governor Gavin Newsom said yesterday that Oakland was the best site for the Grand Princess. He pledged that none of the more than 3,500 passengers will be released into the public before undergoing a 14-day quarantine. Meanwhile, Bay Area residents are increasingly on edge. Several local schools are closed today with more closures likely. And San Francisco has shut down social, cultural, entertainment and other events of 50 or more people at city-owned facilities through at least March 20. Coming up on Forum we’re going to get the latest on how the virus is affecting life in the Bay Area.
Cruise Ship with Coronavirus Passengers Expected to Dock in Oakland Monday
at 9:00 AM
People look out from aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship, operated by Princess Cruises, as it maintains a holding pattern about 25 miles off the coast of San Francisco, ((Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images))
Guests:
Celine Gounder, internist, infectious diseases specialist and epidemiologist
London Breed, mayor of San Francisco
Susan Philip, director, San Francisco Department of Public Health Disease and Control Prevention branch
Lesley McClurg, science reporter, KQED
