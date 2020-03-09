Cruise Ship with Coronavirus Passengers Expected to Dock in Oakland Monday

A cruise ship carrying passengers infected with the novel coronavirus is expected to dock at the Port of Oakland Monday. California Governor Gavin Newsom said yesterday that Oakland was the best site for the Grand Princess. He pledged that none of the more than 3,500 passengers will be released into the public before undergoing a 14-day quarantine. Meanwhile, Bay Area residents are increasingly on edge. Several local schools are closed today with more closures likely. And San Francisco has shut down social, cultural, entertainment and other events of 50 or more people at city-owned facilities through at least March 20. Coming up on Forum we’re going to get the latest on how the virus is affecting life in the Bay Area.