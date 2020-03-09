Law Professor Richard Hasen on the Threats That Cause an 'Election Meltdown'

From counting errors and delays at the Iowa caucuses to long voting lines on Super Tuesday, administrative missteps during the primaries have already aggravated public doubt in the electoral system. In his new book “Election Meltdown,” UC Irvine professor Richard Hasen argues that mistrust of American elections can be attributed to four key factors: voter suppression, administrative incompetence, misinformation campaigns and claims of "stolen" elections. Hasen joins Forum to discuss how these issues pertain to the 2020 election and to lay out some long-term solutions.