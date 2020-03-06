Two San Francisco residents have tested positive for coronavirus, health officials said on Thursday. Meanwhile, state and federal officials are monitoring the condition of travelers on the Grand Princess cruise ship, currently quarantined at sea off the Northern California coast. We bring you the latest news on the virus and what it means for the Bay Area.
Coronavirus Update: Coronavirus Arrives in San Francisco as Cruise Ship Passengers Quarantined
at 9:00 AM
Mayor London Breed speaks at a press conference at City Hall about the first two confirmed novel coronaviruses (COVID-19) cases in San Francisco on Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Guests:
Kevin Stark, reporter, KQED Science
