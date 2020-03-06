KQED is a proud member of
Coronavirus Update: Coronavirus Arrives in San Francisco as Cruise Ship Passengers Quarantined
All Things Considered

Since its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.
Forum

Coronavirus Update: Coronavirus Arrives in San Francisco as Cruise Ship Passengers Quarantined

Mina Kim
at 9:00 AM
Mayor London Breed speaks at a press conference at City Hall about the first two confirmed novel coronaviruses (COVID-19) cases in San Francisco on Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Two San Francisco residents have tested positive for coronavirus, health officials said on Thursday. Meanwhile, state and federal officials are monitoring the condition of travelers on the Grand Princess cruise ship, currently quarantined at sea off the Northern California coast. We bring you the latest news on the virus and what it means for the Bay Area.

Guests:

Kevin Stark, reporter, KQED Science

