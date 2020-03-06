On Thursday, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren ended her bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. Warren's campaign was characterized by her call for broad economic reform, including breaking up big tech, canceling student loan debt and imposing a wealth tax. In farewell remarks to her staff, Warren said the campaign showed that "a woman can stand up, hold her ground, and stay true to herself -- no matter what." But campaign watchers wonder whether and to what extent her gender played a role in her downfall. We'll take up the issues.
Examining the Fall of Elizabeth Warren's Campaign
at 10:00 AM
Democratic presidential candidate Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, next to her husband, announces the suspension of her presidential campaign in front of her Cambridge, Massachusetts home on March 5, 2020. ( AMANDA SABGA/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Amanda Renteria, chair of Emerge America
Kelly Dittmar, assistant professor of Political Science at Rutgers University–Camden
Sponsored