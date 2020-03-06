Examining the Fall of Elizabeth Warren's Campaign

On Thursday, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren ended her bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. Warren's campaign was characterized by her call for broad economic reform, including breaking up big tech, canceling student loan debt and imposing a wealth tax. In farewell remarks to her staff, Warren said the campaign showed that "a woman can stand up, hold her ground, and stay true to herself -- no matter what." But campaign watchers wonder whether and to what extent her gender played a role in her downfall. We'll take up the issues.