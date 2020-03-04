KQED is a proud member of
Ian Bremmer on the Geopolitical and Economic Repercussions of Coronavirus
Marketplace
12:00 amMarketplace

The State of the Internal Revenue Service

Last year, Congress tasked the IRS with looking at best practices in the private sector. But between a depleted budget and reduced workforce, the department may be stretched thin. see more
Forum

Ian Bremmer on the Geopolitical and Economic Repercussions of Coronavirus

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
Traders work during the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange on March 3, 2020 on Wall Street in New York City. Stock markets were higher on March 3 but well below their peaks for the day as traders shrugged off a surprise US rate cut aimed at shielding the economy from the impact of the spreading coronavirus. ( JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

The World Bank on Tuesday announced it would commit $12 billion in loans, grants and technical assistance for developing countries to help fight the new coronavirus. The virus, which has spread to at least 70 countries, is creating an economic slowdown that some fear could tip the world into recession. Time foreign affairs columnist and president of the Eurasia Group Ian Bremmer joins us to discuss the global economic and political impact of the outbreak.

Guests:

Ian Bremmer, foreign affairs columnist and editor-at-large at TIME, president of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media

