Election 2020: California Primary Results
The State of the Internal Revenue Service

Last year, Congress tasked the IRS with looking at best practices in the private sector. But between a depleted budget and reduced workforce, the department may be stretched thin. see more
Forum

Election 2020: California Primary Results

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
Voters check-in before casting their ballots for the 2020 presidential primary at Castelar Elementary School in Chinatown, Los Angeles, California on Super Tuesday, March 3, 2020.  (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

California's 415 pledged delegates are up for grabs as voters head to the polls on Super Tuesday. We'll analyze the results of the democratic primary as well as key state races and ballot measures.

Guests:

Scott Shafer, senior editor, KQED’s California Politics and Government desk; co-host of KQED's "Political Breakdown"

Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED; co-host of KQED's "Political Breakdown"

Guy Marzorati, reporter, KQED's California Politics and Government Desk

