Californians Take to the Polls on Super Tuesday
Marketplace
12:00 am

Coronavirus & The Global Economy

From supply chains to stock markets…coronavirus is riling the global economy. What you should be paying attention to in the face of all this uncertainty.
Forum

Californians Take to the Polls on Super Tuesday

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
Voters prepare their ballots in voting booths during early voting for the California presidential primary election at an L.A. County 'vote center' on March 1, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.  (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

For the first time since passing a 2017 law moving California's primary election date from June to March, the state's nearly 20 million registered voters are able to cast their ballots on Super Tuesday. California is one of 20 states allowing same-day voter registration where citizens can cast a provisional ballot. We'll take your voter registration and Election Day questions and we'll check in on how smoothly the voting process is going in the Bay Area.

Guests:

Kim Alexander, president and founder, California Voter Foundation

