Amid growing concern about the novel coronavirus epidemic, the U.S. stock market suffered its worst week since 2008. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell responded on Friday by announcing the central bank would consider cutting interest rates, if necessary. Here in California, Facebook canceled its biggest industry conference of the year and San Francisco's Chinatown has experienced steep declines in revenue. As uncertainty remains, we sit down with industry experts to discuss the economic impact coronavirus is having on California.
Coronavirus Rattles Economy as CDC Upgrades Risk to Highest Level
at 9:00 AM
Stock market charts are seen during the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on February 28, 2020 at Wall Street in New York City. (Johannes Eisele/Getty Images)
Guests:
Edith Bracho-Sanchez, director of pediatric telemedicine, Columbia University
Megan Greene, senior fellow, Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government
Christopher Thornberg, founding partner, Beacon Economics
