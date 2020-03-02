KQED is a proud member of
Coronavirus Rattles Economy as CDC Upgrades Risk to Highest Level
The California Report Magazine
12:30 amThe California Report Magazine

Youth Involvement in Politics

A 19-year-old is running for San Jose City Council, and California universities and colleges are playing a bigger role in this year’s elections, with first-time voting centers at dozens of campuses and increased attempts for student turnout. Then, for “Letter to My California Dreamer,” a letter-writer addresses his note to his political activist parents. And the Avalon Theatre on Catalina Island, which has shown films since the 1920s, is slated to close – we talk about what the theatre means to locals. see more
Forum

Coronavirus Rattles Economy as CDC Upgrades Risk to Highest Level

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
Stock market charts are seen during the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on February 28, 2020 at Wall Street in New York City.  (Johannes Eisele/Getty Images)

Amid growing concern about the novel coronavirus epidemic, the U.S. stock market suffered its worst week since 2008. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell responded on Friday by announcing the central bank would consider cutting interest rates, if necessary. Here in California, Facebook canceled its biggest industry conference of the year and San Francisco's Chinatown has experienced steep declines in revenue. As uncertainty remains, we sit down with industry experts to discuss the economic impact coronavirus is having on California.

Guests:

Edith Bracho-Sanchez, director of pediatric telemedicine, Columbia University

Megan Greene, senior fellow, Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government

Christopher Thornberg, founding partner, Beacon Economics

