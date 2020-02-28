California has no plans to declare a state of emergency for the novel coronavirus, and the risk to the public remains low. That was according to Governor Gavin Newsom, whose remarks Thursday came a day after a Solano County woman became the first to contract the virus from an unknown source. But across the state, residents, businesses and hospitals are bracing for the worst. We discuss the latest developments and answer your questions about how best to prepare.
How to Prepare for the Possible Spread of Coronavirus
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA: A view of UC Davis Medical Center on February 27, 2020 in Sacramento, California. A Solano County, California resident who is the first confirmed case of the Coronavirus COVID-19 that was "community acquired" has been held in isolation while undergoing treatment at the UC Davis Medical Center for the past week. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Dr. David Eisenman, director of the Center for Public Health and Disasters, UCLA Fielding School of Public Health
Sarah Kliff, investigative reporter, The New York Times
Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, chief of infectious disease, professor of pediatrics at Stanford University
John Garamendi, U.S. Representative for California's 3rd congressional district
