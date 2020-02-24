Election 2020: Immigration Policy
Election 2020: Immigration Policy

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
Democratic presidential candidates stand onstage at the start of the Democratic presidential primary debate in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 19, 2020. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Between the travel ban and family separation to the promise to “build the wall”, U.S. immigration policy has shifted dramatically under President Trump. While democrats strongly oppose these policies, there are key differences in the presidential candidates’ platforms on immigration. Some, including Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, and Elizabeth Warren, have committed to repealing the criminal statute for entering the country without permission. Others, like Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, and Amy Klobuchar, oppose eliminating criminal border crossing penalties. We break down where each candidate stands and how these differences might impact the 2020 election.

Guests:

Tyche Kendricks, senior editor covering immigration, KQED News; author, "The Wind Doesn't Need a Passport: Stories from the U.S.-Mexico Borderlands"

Caitlin Dickerson, immigration reporter, The New York Times

