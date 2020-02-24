The George Washington You Don't Know Emerges in Alexis Coe's, 'You Never Forget Your First'

Historian Alexis Coe noticed that of the hundreds of biographies of George Washington, nearly all were written by men and many repeated unfounded narratives about his personal and political life. She decided to tell a more nuanced story that not only reexamines the original sources, but also looks at the women in Washington's life, who she says are misrepresented in the historical record. We'll talk to Coe about her new book 'You Never Forget Your First' and why the truth about Washington matters today.