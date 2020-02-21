Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick Ousted
Search
X
Donate
Forum

Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick Ousted

Mina Kim
at 9:00 AM
An Oakland Police officer walks by patrol cars at the Oakland Police headquarters on December 6, 2012 in Oakland, California.  (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The Oakland Police Commission voted unanimously Thursday to fire Chief Anne Kirkpatrick without cause. The vote followed months of strained relations between the citizen-led Commission and the police department. We'll discuss what led to the firing and what's next for the department.

Guests:

Henry Lee, crime reporter, KTVU

Jim Chanin, civil rights attorney

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
Log In ToPledge-Free Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.