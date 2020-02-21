The Oakland Police Commission voted unanimously Thursday to fire Chief Anne Kirkpatrick without cause. The vote followed months of strained relations between the citizen-led Commission and the police department. We'll discuss what led to the firing and what's next for the department.
Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick Ousted
at 9:00 AM
An Oakland Police officer walks by patrol cars at the Oakland Police headquarters on December 6, 2012 in Oakland, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Guests:
Henry Lee, crime reporter, KTVU
Jim Chanin, civil rights attorney
