Privacy concerns are mounting over the popular Amazon-owned Ring security device, which has a front door camera that records motion detected at up to 30 feet. Critics cite inadequate security practices and secretive police partnerships. Ring asserts that it upholds user privacy standards and makes neighborhoods more safe. We'll discuss the issues and how you can protect your privacy if you use Ring.
Popular Video Doorbell Prompts Security Concerns
at 9:00 AM
SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND - A doorbell device with a built-in camera made by home security company Ring is seen on August 28, 2019 in Silver Spring, Maryland. These devices allow users to see video footage of who is at their front door when the bell is pressed or when motion activates the camera. According to reports, Ring has made video-sharing partnerships with more than 400 police forces across the United States, granting them access to camera footage with the homeowners’ permission in what the company calls the nation’s 'new neighborhood watch.' (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Guests:
Brian X. Chen, lead consumer technology writer, author of the Tech Fix column, The New York Times
