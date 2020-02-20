Six Candidates Face Off In The Nevada Democratic Debate

Six Democratic presidential candidates face off on Thursday in Las Vegas, three days before the Nevada caucuses. Coming off a win in the New Hampshire primary, Senator Bernie Sanders enters the debate leading the pack with 32 percent support among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents in the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll. This is also the first debate to include former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who has been increasing in the polls and also facing increased criticism from his fellow candidates. We recap the debate and discuss what it means for the election moving forward.