Six Democratic presidential candidates face off on Thursday in Las Vegas, three days before the Nevada caucuses. Coming off a win in the New Hampshire primary, Senator Bernie Sanders enters the debate leading the pack with 32 percent support among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents in the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll. This is also the first debate to include former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who has been increasing in the polls and also facing increased criticism from his fellow candidates. We recap the debate and discuss what it means for the election moving forward.
Six Candidates Face Off In The Nevada Democratic Debate
at 9:00 AM
Exterior view of the Paris Las Vegas hotel which is the venue for the Democratic Presidential Debate on February 18, 2020. (Mark Ralston/Getty Images)
Guests:
Corey Cook, political scientist, St Mary's College of California
Scott Shafer, senior editor, KQED’s California Politics and Government desk; co-host of KQED's "Political Breakdown"
Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED; co-host of KQED's "Political Breakdown"
