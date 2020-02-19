San Francisco-based Academy of Art University bills itself as a launching pad for a variety of creative careers. Many former students, however, are left with mountains of debt and little career success to show for it, according to a recent report in the San Francisco Chronicle. Less than a third of the school's students graduate within eight years. We talk with reporter Nanette Asimov about the school's lackluster results and what's at stake.
Report: Academy of Art Leaves Students with Crushing Debt
at 9:30 AM
(Photo: William Potter)
Guests:
Nanette Asimov, higher education reporter, San Francisco Chronicle
