Report: Academy of Art Leaves Students with Crushing Debt
Michael Krasny
at 9:30 AM
 (Photo: William Potter)

San Francisco-based Academy of Art University bills itself as a launching pad for a variety of creative careers. Many former students, however, are left with mountains of debt and little career success to show for it, according to a recent report in the San Francisco Chronicle. Less than a third of the school's students graduate within eight years. We talk with reporter Nanette Asimov about the school's lackluster results and what's at stake.

Guests:

Nanette Asimov, higher education reporter, San Francisco Chronicle

