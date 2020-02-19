Former 49'ers Owner DeBartolo Pardoned, Questions Arise Over Exploitation of Pardon Power
Former 49'ers Owner DeBartolo Pardoned, Questions Arise Over Exploitation of Pardon Power

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
CANTON, OH: Edward DeBartolo, Jr., former San Francisco 49ers Owner, speaks during his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speech during the NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 6, 2016 in Canton, Ohio.  ( Joe Robbins / Stringer)

On Tuesday President Trump pardoned Edward DeBartolo Jr., a former owner of the San Francisco 49ers. In a major sports history scandal of the time, DeBartolo was convicted in 1998 of gambling fraud. We discuss the DeBartolo pardon, how the recent spate of presidential pardons fits into the history of pardons, and why the pardon exists.

Guests:

Barbara Perry, presidential studies director, University of Virginia's Miller Center

Mark Osler, professor of law, University of St. Thomas

