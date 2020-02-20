Sting's Musical 'The Last Ship' Sails into San Francisco

In an homage to his hometown, multiple Grammy Award-winning musician Sting's musical, "The Last Ship," tells the story of an English industrial town in decline. Sting stars as shipyard foreman “Jackie White” and also composed the original music and lyrics for the Tony-nominated show, which has a limited run at San Francisco's Golden Gate Theatre. Completely retooled since its Broadway debut in 2014, "The Last Ship" now centers more women characters and delivers a more pointed political message about fighting corporate domination. Sting and his co-star Frances McNamee join us in studio to talk about "The Last Ship," music and more.