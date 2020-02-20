Sting's Musical 'The Last Ship' Sails into San Francisco
Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
Sting as 'Jackie White' and the cast perform "We've Got Nowt Else" in "The Last Ship" musical playing at the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco through March 2, 2020. (Matthew Murphy)

In an homage to his hometown, multiple Grammy Award-winning musician Sting's musical, "The Last Ship," tells the story of an English industrial town in decline. Sting stars as shipyard foreman “Jackie White” and also composed the original music and lyrics for the Tony-nominated show, which has a limited run at San Francisco's Golden Gate Theatre. Completely retooled since its Broadway debut in 2014, "The Last Ship" now centers more women characters and delivers a more pointed political message about fighting corporate domination. Sting and his co-star Frances McNamee join us in studio to talk about "The Last Ship," music and more.

Guests:

Sting, musician; lead actor, composer and lyricist, "The Last Ship" musical

Frances McNamee, actress, "The Last Ship" musical

Live Stream information currently unavailable.