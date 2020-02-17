Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg now ranks third in the Democratic presidential primary race, with 15% support among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independent voters, according to a recent Quinnipiac University poll. Bloomberg’s candidacy already faced challenges with his late entrance to the race. Now he faces more scrutiny due to recent audio recordings of him defending his past stop-and-frisk policy and asserting that ending redlining, a racist housing practice, caused the 2008 financial crisis. We’ll discuss Michael Bloomberg’s campaign and the surrounding controversies.
Bloomberg Rises in Polls Amid Controversy Over Past Policies, Remarks
at 9:00 AM
Democratic presidential candidate, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks about affordable housing during a campaign event where he received an endorsement from District of Columbia Mayor, Muriel Bowser, on January 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Guests:
Tim O'Brien, senior adviser, Mike Bloomberg 2020
Sponsored