Bloomberg Rises in Polls Amid Controversy Over Past Policies, Remarks

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg now ranks third in the Democratic presidential primary race, with 15% support among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independent voters, according to a recent Quinnipiac University poll. Bloomberg’s candidacy already faced challenges with his late entrance to the race. Now he faces more scrutiny due to recent audio recordings of him defending his past stop-and-frisk policy and asserting that ending redlining, a racist housing practice, caused the 2008 financial crisis. We’ll discuss Michael Bloomberg’s campaign and the surrounding controversies.